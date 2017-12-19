Anna Kendrick, Jimmy Fallon, Darlene Love and The Roots Perform ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ with Kid Instruments

For the week before Christmas, Jimmy Fallon followed up the very first of his kid instruments segment with another Christmas classic. The last time Christmas came to The Tonight Show, Mariah Carey sang “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and set the standard for the segment. For this year, Fallon brings in Anna Kendrick and the legendary Darlene Love for a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” a song with a similar theme but a different feel to it. It’s the second time the song has been on an NBC show this week, with Foo Fighters performing the song as part of their “Everlong” medleyon Saturday Night Live.

The Roots provide background here and bring the spirit, though there is a bit of a cult-like vibe here with all of the white sweaters. There used to be color and personality with each of the folks in the video when Mariah Carey was in town, but now everybody is dressing like cult leader Santa Claus and singing for their gifts this year.

You can’t deny the joy in the room, though. And Love is still knocking it out of the park at 76. Not too bad for a nearly 60-year career performing, with a holiday song that has survived and thrived for almost the same stretch.

