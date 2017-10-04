Another Hurricane Poised To Hit The Gulf Coast This Weekend

Here we go again — time to keep an eye on another tropical weather system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 16 has formed off the coast of Central America and is forecast to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC says the storm will likely hit the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as Hurricane Nate. However, forecasters say they’re not confident in their predicted track yet.

The 2017 hurricane season has been one of the worst on record, with Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria all causing billions in damage.