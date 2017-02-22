Another New Oreos Flavor

Get ready … Peeps Oreos are here. The flavor, which hits stores this week for Easter season, features pink “marshmallow Peeps flavored cream” sandwiched between a pair of Oreo vanilla cookies, rather than the standard chocolate. This is the latest limited-edition run, following on the heels of last year’s attempt to create a Swedish Fish Oreo. One Twitter writer suggested that Nabisco up its game, saying, “It would be better if they somehow put an Oreo in the middle of a Peep for an added surprise crunch.”