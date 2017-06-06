Another Step Closer To Spring Lake Park Pool Improvements

You might want to invest in some new beach towels! Last night the North Mankato city council approved $2.3 in improvements to the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility. The updates are long overdue since the pool hasn’t seen any major upgrades since Kennedy was president. Construction will begin after Labor Day and is expected to wrap up by May of 2018. Some of the new features will include 2 water slides, a rock-climbing wall, basketball hoops and volleyball nets, a zip-line, floating lily pads, and shaded areas for moms and dads. Hey, they left out the lazy river! And here’s the best part–taxes won’t be raised to make all this happen!