Another Winter Storm Fizzles Out…
By Greg Travis
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 7:59 AM

Snow lovers woke up this morning and got their hearts broken once again.  No big snow for the Mankato area, in fact, here’s what is in store for the area according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisory

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS LIKELY THIS
MORNING...

.A glazing of ice due to temperatures plummeting below freezing
combined with residual moisture on the roads will lead to a slow
morning commute. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible,
followed by accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulations will be the
highest in west central Wisconsin, where accumulations of 4 to 5
inches are expected from near Eau Claire to Ladysmith. Outside of
this area accumulations will be lower, with 1 to 3 inches
expected.

Strong northwest winds will occur today as well. The strongest
winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota
where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of
blowing snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Minnesota portion
of the area until Noon, and in west central Wisconsin until 6 PM.

Wind chills will dip to around 25 degrees below colder later today
and tonight across much of central and south central Minnesota.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle will transition to snow and blowing
  snow. Plan on slippery conditions due to ice accumulations on
  any untreated pavement. In addition, areas of poor visibility
  are possible. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, but
  mostly 1 inch or less.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
  central, east central, south central, southwest and west
  central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will
  cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as
  low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30
  minutes to exposed skin.

