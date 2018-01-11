Another Winter Storm Fizzles Out…

Snow lovers woke up this morning and got their hearts broken once again. No big snow for the Mankato area, in fact, here’s what is in store for the area according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisory

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS LIKELY THIS MORNING... .A glazing of ice due to temperatures plummeting below freezing combined with residual moisture on the roads will lead to a slow morning commute. Areas of freezing drizzle will also be possible, followed by accumulating snow. Snowfall accumulations will be the highest in west central Wisconsin, where accumulations of 4 to 5 inches are expected from near Eau Claire to Ladysmith. Outside of this area accumulations will be lower, with 1 to 3 inches expected. Strong northwest winds will occur today as well. The strongest winds will be found from west central to south central Minnesota where winds could gust to 40 mph. This will result in areas of blowing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Minnesota portion of the area until Noon, and in west central Wisconsin until 6 PM. Wind chills will dip to around 25 degrees below colder later today and tonight across much of central and south central Minnesota. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle will transition to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slippery conditions due to ice accumulations on any untreated pavement. In addition, areas of poor visibility are possible. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches, but mostly 1 inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.