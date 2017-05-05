Answers To Why Your Dog Does So Many Weird Things!

Why do dogs drink out of the toilet? That’s a good question – and it’s actually the title of a new book by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker. So here are some answers to the dog-related questions that have been plaguing you.

First, why do male dogs lift their leg? So they can get their scent at nose-level for other dogs – and so the breeze can more easily catch the scent and carry it around the neighborhood.

So they can get their scent at nose-level for other dogs – and so the breeze can more easily catch the scent and carry it around the neighborhood. Why do they yawn? Are they bored or sleepy? Neither really. A dog’s yawn is more stress related. It can either be a stress response to excitement – like a dog may yawn before going into an agility competition. Or a dog may yawn when it’s stressed in a negative way. It’s a signal that they’re not entirely comfortable – like at the vet’s office. But dogs are like humans, if you’re yawning, they’ll yawn back.

If you want to know more, check out the new book, “Why Do Dogs Drink From The Toilet?”

Source: tesh.com