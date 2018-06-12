Anthony Bourdain Fans Petition to Keep PARTS UNKNOWN on Netflix

Anthony Bourdain‘s fans want Parts Unknown to remain on Netflix.

The late chef’s beloved Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show, which premiered in 2013, explored cuisines and cultures off the radar of many Americans. Seasons 1-8 are currently available on Netflix, but are slated to be removed on Saturday as part of the streaming service’s regular rotation.

Over the weekend, fans launched an online petition calling on Netflix to work out a licensing agreement with CNN in order to keep the series available. The petition has garnered more than 1,800 signatures thus far. (Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“Anthony Bourdain is an iconic chef, an insightful author, an inimitable human,” says petition starter Tanner Palin. “Those who see his show understand that all of us, from across countries, classes, cultures, or creeds are far more alike, than we are different…Bourdain lived life like he treated so many of the dishes he consumed. By gnawing it to the bone. So many of us could learn to live just a little more like that. Netflix, this show isn’t just entertaining. It is heartwarming, it is honest and it benefits human kind. Please keep it on the air.”

Meanwhile, CNN has continued to air new episodes of season 11. The most recent episode, set in Berlin, aired as scheduled on Sunday night with a special introduction by Anderson Cooper. It was followed by a repeat of the cable news network’s tribute, Remembering Anthony Bourdain.

