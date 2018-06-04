Applebee’s $1 Long Island Iced Teas Are Back for the Month of June

Summer is finally here, according to the frizz that’s taken over my hair, and with it come drink specials as endless as June daylight. Indeed, beloved chain Applebee’s is cashing in on the good summer drinking by relaunching Applebee’s $1 Long Island Iced Tea deal, so you can get L.I.T. for a buck for the entire month of June.

According to a press release from Applebee’s, the so-called Dollar L.I.T. deal debuts on June 1 and lasts for the entire month. For the uninitiated, the L.I.T. truly lives up to its name — it’s a packed, but surprisingly tasty, mixture of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec, with a dash of cola and sweet and sour mix poured in, and the last time I had JUST ONE, I ended up drunkenly spending $200 at the Uniqlo across the street, so hooray for alcohol and capitalism.

Anyway, as you might imagine, the Dollar L.I.T. is a pretty popular deal, and Applebee’s hopes it’ll get folks in the door. “The DOLLAR L.I.T. is a fan favorite in our lineup of Neighborhood Drinks, and we’re pumped for the summertime return of this great offer,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “For only one buck, our guests can get five deliciously mixed spirits in one glass. Now that’s a great way to celebrate the season.”

