April Finally Gets Some Privacy!

If you’re one of the millions of people who have watched the live stream of April the giraffe over the past two months, you’re going to need something else to watch after today. The Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York is cutting the live stream at 3:30 p.m. After that, if you want to see April and her still-unnamed baby boy, you’ll have to visit the park. Since February 10th, when the park started its live stream of the pregnant giraffe, an estimated 273 million viewers tuned in to watch. When April finally gave birth last Saturday, 1.2-million people were watching.