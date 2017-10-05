Archaeologists Say Santa is Dead!

You better send the kiddies out of the room for this one. With less than three months to go until Christmas, a group of archaeologists in Turkey are taking the fun out of it by announcing that Santa Claus is dead.

The artifact diggers believe they found St. Nick’s tomb under an ancient church in southern Turkey using electronic survey equipment. St. Nicholas, who was known for helping the needy and revered for his generosity to children, is believed to have died in the year 343. He later became known as Father Christmas in the 16th century and was the inspiration for the Dutch figure Sinterklaas which, of course, was used as the model for Santa Claus.

Archaeologists believe the shrine to St. Nicholas is intact and they plan to start digging under the church floor to reach it.

Source: nypost.com