Area Teen Missing

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a missing New Richland teen.

Grace Cummins left school on Tuesday and was seen getting in a blue semi-truck. The driver of the semi dropped her off in Albert Lea near Highway 13 and Main Street West.

Family and friends have not heard from the teen and authorities are concerned for her welfare. Cummins is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded coat and blue jeans. She was carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information about Cummins whereabouts should contact the Waseca County Sheriff’s office at (507) 835-0500.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

