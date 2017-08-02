Assault With A Deadly Mankato Melon???

We’ve all heard of road rage incidents happening in the Mankato area, but this is the first case of “produce rage” we can recall. Authorities charged Michael Schugel with criminal damage to property after he allegedly threw a watermelon out of his car window and stuck another man’s car. Apparently there is some sort of ongoing beef between the two men. Schugel denies any wrong doing in the July incident. Read more about it here. No word on if a seedless watermelon was used in the drive-by. Somewhere, comedian Gallagher is very, very proud.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com