Auto Dealers Top List For Consumer Complaints In Minnesota

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota has come out with its list of the most complained about industries last year…and it shows that vehicle sales and repair drove a lot of the grievances.

According to the BBB, the industry that drew the most consumer complaints in 2017 was Auto Dealers – New. Auto Dealers – Used was third on the list and Auto Repair and Service came in at number nine.

Hammers were also commonplace on the list with Construction & Remodeling Services at number five, Contractors – General at number seven and Roofing Contractors at number 10.

Also on the list were Newspapers (#2), Property Management(#4), Banks(#6) and Restaurants(#8).

In all, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota processed just shy of 16,650 complaints last year.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

