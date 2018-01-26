Average Home Price In Mankato/North Mankato Grows To $218,000

The average sales price for a home in Mankato/North Mankato rose more than $2,500 last year.

According to the REALTOR® Association of Southern Minnesota, the average sales price in zip codes 56001 and 56003 was $217,836, compared to $215,199 in 2016 and $192,606 in 2015.

This as the number of closed sales in Mankato/North Mankato fell to 819 last year, down from 854 the year earlier.

The highest average home price locally last year was in Eagle Lake/Madison Lake, at nearly $264,000.

The lowest average home price was in the Blue Earth/Winnebago/Wells area, at just under $96,000.

The full report with 2017 home sale details in communities throughout south central Minnesota can be found here.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

