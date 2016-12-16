Baby Animals for Christmas

The yule log just got a whole lot cuter … This year, for the first time ever, Animal Planet is going to be showing a “yule log.” But it won’t be the traditional wood burning in the fireplace. Nope – Animal Planet’s “Super Cute Yule Log” will feature puppies, kittens, bunnies, and baby goats. Not sure why they are calling it a Yule Log, but, hey, any day you can watch puppies and kittens all day is a good day.  Tune in starting at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day. The yule log will also be available on Animal Planet GO starting Monday, December 19th.  Adorbs…

