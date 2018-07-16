Baby Names From the 1800s That Are Due a Comeback

When it’s time to pick out a name for your baby, consider going retro. I mean, really retro. The baby names from the 1800s we should bring back will give you major vintage vibes in the best way.

For inspiration, I reviewed the top names of the 1880s list from the Social Security Administration. This list of the 200 most popular names for girls and boys included data from 1,177,165 male births and 1,399,569 female births. It’s a fascinating look at the way some names have remained popular over the decades, whereas others have fallen out of favor.

It’s these underused names that I focused on, because the 1800s were full of some truly beautiful and classic monikers. Drawing inspiration from nature and history, many of these names are just poised for a comeback. They’re a great choice because the names aren’t overly common, but they’re still familiar. In other words, you’re kid won’t have to repeat or spell out their name several times during every introduction for the rest of their lives.

Better still, you might be able to draw a connection to these names from ancestors in your own family. Whatever your inspiration, these vintage baby names are well worth your consideration.

1. Jasper This is a fitting name for your precious baby. Jasper is a name that means treasurer, as explained in Baby Center. It would sound great as a name for either a girl or a boy.

2. Clara The name Clara means bright or clear, as explained in She Knows. It’s a beautiful name for any child.

3. Lawrence This gorgeous name is long overdue for a resurgence. Derived from the name of a town called Laurentum, the name Lawrence has a connection to the word for laurel, as noted in Baby Name Wizard.

4. Clarence Like Clara, the name Clarence means bright, as explained on Name Berry.

5. Claude Derived from the Latin name Claudius, the name Claude hit peak popularity in the 1880s, as explained in Baby Name Wizard. Bring it back.

6. Grace This is an absolutely gorgeous name that is finally coming back in vogue. It would also make a perfect middle name for any child.

7. Alice Although it may immediately make you think of the Lewis Carroll story, this is a classic name. Meaning noble, the name Alice is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, as noted in Name Berry.

8. Cora It has such a lovely, mysterious sound to it. Plus, the name Cora is derived from the Greek word for maiden, as noted in Baby Name Wizard.

9. Amos Although its exact origins are unclear, the name Amos might mean “to carry,” as explained on Ancestry.com.

10. Lillian Derived from the word for the flower, the name Lillian means pure, as explained in She Knows.

11. Emil Here’s a name you don’t see every day. Emil is a name that means rival in Latin, according to Nameberry.

12. Pearl OK, so I just love all names that are inspired by nature. Regardless, the name Pearl is absolutely lovely in any century.

13. Julius This name Julius was pretty popular in the late 1800s, and it’s seeing a bit of a resurgence now, according to Baby Name Wizard. Hey, few other names appear in both Shakespeare plays and popular mall snacks (AKA the Orange Julius).

14. Rose Again, these sweet and sentimental names get me every time.

15. Edwin OK, so this one has a meaning that bears well for your child’s future. The name Edwin means rich friend, as explained in Behind the Name.

16. Ada Meaning happy, the name Ada is perfect for any kid, as noted in Baby Center.

17. Herbert Referring to an illustrious warrior, the name Herbert is pretty great, according to She Knows.

18. Nettie Here’s another name that’s still on the unusual side. It can be the shortened version of Annette or Henrietta, as noted in Nameberry.

19. Oscar Anyone named Oscar is basically guaranteed to be super cool.