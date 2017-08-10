Big Hair, tacky dresses and awkward dance moves….Prom in The 80’s. Relive it all at the blast-from-the-past MVAC Bad Prom 5k. This is your chance to don that powder blue tux or tulle, ruffled and velvet dress. Join MVAC at the Midtown Tavern on Saturday, September 16th for a trip back to the Decade of Decadence. This untimed 5k fun run/walk is 21 plus. Your 5k registrations includes a T shirt and finishers will receive the most unique medal in town… Food is provided and beverages will be available. The finish line will have you feeling like you’re right back in your High School gym with the Bad Prom dance at the Midtown Tavern. Not a runner? Wallflowers welcome! Join us as we dance the night away to all your favorite 80’s dance hits.