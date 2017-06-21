Barbie’s Boyfriend Gets Makeover

Ken has gotten a major makeover.
Tuesday, Mattel announced 15 new looks for Barbie’s boyfriend, including three body types, a variety of skin tones and man buns! The doll also comes in polka-dotted tees and hipster glasses.
Ken has had some minor changes over the years, but this is his first major update in 56 years.
Last year, the toy company saw a big sales increase when it unveiled Barbie dolls with three new body types — tall, curvy and petite.
The new Ken dolls will be widely available July 8th.
The man bun has got to go Ken, just sayin’.
Source: cosmo.com