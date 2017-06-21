Barbie’s Boyfriend Gets Makeover

Ken has gotten a major makeover.

Tuesday, Mattel announced 15 new looks for Barbie’s boyfriend, including three body types, a variety of skin tones and man buns! The doll also comes in polka-dotted tees and hipster glasses.

Ken has had some minor changes over the years, but this is his first major update in 56 years.

Last year, the toy company saw a big sales increase when it unveiled Barbie dolls with three new body types — tall, curvy and petite.

The new Ken dolls will be widely available July 8th.

The man bun has got to go Ken, just sayin’.

