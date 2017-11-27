Beard Christmas Ornaments Are Here to Make Your Facial Hair Look Festive

Sorry, Buddy the Elf, but the best way to spread Christmas cheer isn’t actually singing loud for all to hear — it’s by decking out your facial hair with teeny-tiny Christmas ornaments. Yes, you read that correctly: beard Christmas baubles exist, and they’re just as hysterically absurd as they sound.

Beard ornaments, or beardaments for short, have actually been around for a few years, but we’re somehow just now learning of their glorious existence, thanks to the fact that ASOS started selling it’s own version, right in time for the holidays. These festive facial decorations feature adorably miniature baubles adhered to a clasp that’s perfect for attaching to facial hair. Though they’re intended for scruffy beards, we could totally picture ourselves clipping a few of these Santa-approved accessories into a braid before heading off to an ugly Christmas sweater party.