Beaten Up By Bieber

Justin Bieber has been accused of assaulting a man in Cleveland after last year’s NBA Finals. You may recall the video of the Bieb tussling with the alleged victim back in June. The man says the singer grabbed his sunglass and then attacked him for taking a pic. The alleged victim says he had to be hospitalized with a concussion, among other injuries. TMZ says the guy waited this long to file a report because he was trying to settle with Bieber, but he refused. No charges have been filed.