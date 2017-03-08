Ben & Jerry’s For Breakfast

By Greg Travis
|
Mar 8, 6:44 AM

Ben & Jerry’s offers a sweet twist on morning cereals with the launch of new ice cream flavors inspired by three popular cereal flavors, available at Scoop Shops nationwide.  New Cereal Splashbacks pay a nostalgic tribute to three childhood cereal favorites: Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco.

  • Fruit Loot features cereal milk ice cream with a crisp fruity cereal swirl.
  • Frozen Flakes consists of cereal milk ice cream with a crisp cereal swirl.
  • Cocoa Loco features chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl.

