Ben & Jerry’s For Breakfast

Ben & Jerry’s offers a sweet twist on morning cereals with the launch of new ice cream flavors inspired by three popular cereal flavors, available at Scoop Shops nationwide. New Cereal Splashbacks pay a nostalgic tribute to three childhood cereal favorites: Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco.

Fruit Loot features cereal milk ice cream with a crisp fruity cereal swirl.

Frozen Flakes consists of cereal milk ice cream with a crisp cereal swirl.

Cocoa Loco features chocolate cereal milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl.