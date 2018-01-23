Benefit This Weekend For Janesville Boy Seriously Injured In Crash

A benefit for the family of a young Janesville boy seriously hurt in a car crash is set for this weekend.

Seven-year-old Peter Kelly suffered severe head trauma, a fractured vertebra and other injuries in the September crash. Organizers say he’s has done great in recovery, but has been left with physical limitations for the rest of his life. Medical costs have already exceeded $500,000.

The benefit will be Saturday (3-6pm) at the Purple Goose in Janesville. It will include a $10 burger bar and a silent auction, and live music that night (8pm-1am) from the band “20:After.”

Anyone wanting more information can contact Neil Fischer at (612) 247-6023.

Kelly was injured on September 29, 2017, when the car he was in was hit head-on by another vehicle on Highway 60 at Morristown Boulevard. Also hurt were his father, 27-year-old Peter Kelly of Kenyon and the driver of the other car, 26-year-old Jessica Lynn Hermans of Minneapolis.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

