Best…Mugshot…EVER!

A half-bearded man, who has become one of the Miami Police Department’s favorite repeat offenders, has been arrested again and photographed for yet another classic mugshot.

59-year-old Kevin Gibson is well-known to police and easily recognizable. He has a white bushy beard on one half of his face and hair on only one half of his head. He was arrested last Thursday on felony narcotics charges, adding to a lengthy rap sheet that includes numerous arrests for drug possession, burglary, kidnapping, disorderly intoxication, trespassing and much more.

The funny thing is that his side mugshots look like two completely different people! Wonder why he didn’t shave one eyebrow?

Photo courtesy: thesmokinggun.com