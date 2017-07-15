The Best & Worst Seats To Choose On An Airplane

A new study claims to have found the best seat on an airplane. One seat that combines maximum comfort with convenience, and reduces the possibility of a stress-induced mid-flight mental breakdown.

That seat is 6A.

Skyscanner is a flight comparison website, and they asked people about their air travel preferences and combined the results to find that one seat that’s just right. According to the study, 45-percent of people prefer the first few rows of seats – a no-brainer, since those fliers get to board and de-plane first. But people don’t want to be too close to the bathrooms at the front of the plane. People also seem to prefer a window seat. And when you combine all those factors – the ideal seat is 6A.

So what’s the worst seat on the plane? 31E.

It’s a middle seat near the back of the plane which puts you right near stinky bathrooms, no easy sleep – unless you lean on your neighbor’s shoulder, a long wait for food and drinks, and since you’re in the middle – no view and no easy way to get up and move around.

So to review: Best seat – 6A. Worst seat – 31E.