Bet You Can’t Top This Lego Creation!

How do royal fans at Legoland pay tribute to the soon-to-be married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

By building their own miniature version of the royal wedding made entirely out of Lego blocks, of course.

Eleven workers at Legoland Windsor Resort in the UK spent more than 750 hours recreating the wedding scene at Windsor Castle, which required nearly 60,000 Lego blocks.

And this replica has it all, from a mini red-haired Harry and Markle in her wedding gown to a wee Ascot Landau carriage.

The wedding scene is on display in resort’s “Miniland” area, which features miniature models of various buildings and landmarks.

The real-life event takes place on May 19th at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

