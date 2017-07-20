Beyonce Fans Not Pleased With New Wax Figure of Bey That Looks White
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 5:52 AM

Beyonce isn’t looking like herself lately.

The same day Kylie Jenner was presented with a nearly identical wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles, a photo surfaced of Queen Bey’s supposed wax figure from the museum — and the Beyhive isn’t having it.

Beyonce fans called out the figure for looking more like Mariah Carey, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or even Kate Hudson than the “Formation” singer, with some so outraged at Bey’s lighter hair and skintone that they used the Oscars-inspired hashtag, “#TussaudsSoWhite.”

Madame Tussauds tells TMZ that lighting is to blame.

Related Content

Here’s One of Greg’s Favorite Superbow...
Gaga’s Carpool Karaoke
It’s Being Dubbed “The Next Making a M...
Snooki’s New Music Video is B-R-U-T-A-L!!!
Winter Wine is Coming???
Matching Outfits For Couples!!
Comments