Beyonce Fans Not Pleased With New Wax Figure of Bey That Looks White

Beyonce isn’t looking like herself lately.

The same day Kylie Jenner was presented with a nearly identical wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles, a photo surfaced of Queen Bey’s supposed wax figure from the museum — and the Beyhive isn’t having it.

Beyonce fans called out the figure for looking more like Mariah Carey, Shakira, Lindsay Lohan or even Kate Hudson than the “Formation” singer, with some so outraged at Bey’s lighter hair and skintone that they used the Oscars-inspired hashtag, “#TussaudsSoWhite.”

Madame Tussauds tells TMZ that lighting is to blame.