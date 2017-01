There’s a good reason why Justin Bieber wore a protective cage with his hockey helmet. He’s nothing without his pretty face. Bieber played in the Pro-Am hockey game during NHL All-Star Weekend. One of the retired hockey pros was delighted to check Justin into the boards. And for good measure, smash his face into the glass. Bieber is Canadian, so hockey runs through his blood. However, he shouldn’t quit his day job. Justin attempted 25 shots on goal in the game before finally scoring.