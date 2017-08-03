BIEBER SPEAKS: His Reason For Cancelling Tour Seems Kinda Lame

Justin Bieber posted a letter to fans on his Instagram account Wednesday night, speaking out for the first time since he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour.

The singer, 23, started by expressing how grateful he was to fans and revealing their support has “kept me going.”

“Im grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU.!” he wrote. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I im not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times.”

“I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!” he continued. “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

Bieber expressed that his Purpose world tour was “unbelievable” and “taught me so much about myself.”

When it came to his cancelation of the remaining tour dates left in his tour schedule, Bieber let fans know that he needed the time off.

“Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Source: people.com