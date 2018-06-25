Big Guitar Outside Hard Rock Hotel Contains Big Typo

A 30-foot guitar installed outside of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey was corrected after onlookers pointed out a massive typo.

The sign, installed Thursday at the corner of Route 30 and Virginia Avenue, contains the details of a Gibson Les Paulguitar, including a rhythm and treble pickup selector switch with a giant misspelling, “RHYTHEM.”

Officials said the mistake was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extraneous “e.”

The resort said a 60-foot version of the sign, due to be installed Saturday, does not include the same mistake.

