Blue Earth Teen Pleads Guilty To Brutal Beating of Football Teammate

In an attack that shocked the Blue Earth community, one of the four teens accused of assaulting one of his former teammates has pleaded guilty.

Court records show that Blue Earth Area High School student Dalton Nagel, 18, entered guilty pleas for aiding and abetting 3rd degree assault and for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct on Monday. He is due for sentencing on July 9.

He’s one of four teens charged in connection with the Oct. 19 assault at a party in Winnebago, Minnesota, the other three are awaiting hearings on felony charges.

The charges against Nagel say he and two others held down the 16-year-old victim at a party following their final game of the season, while another of their teammates, 18-year-old Wyatt Tungland, repeatedly punched him to the point he became unconscious.

The sexual assault charged against Nagel was filed after he admitted to dropping his pants and rubbing his genitals on the victim’s face, while another teammate filmed him.

This video and other images and footage from the attack was shown to other teammates and students, as well as on social media.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook