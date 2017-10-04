Bob Seger Pulls Plug On His Tour…Including MN Stop

Lately, it seems as though area concerts have been getting cancelled frequently. In Mankato, first it was the Boyz II Men show, then Flo Rida called off his appearance. Now we get word that Bob Seger has been told he needs to postpone his tour until he deals with a serious back issue. According to twincities.com, Seger has postponed his upcoming tour dates, including his Nov. 15 stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, due to “receiving his doctor’s orders to attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.” As of now, Seger plans to reschedule the shows, and fans should hold onto tickets, which will be good on the new date.