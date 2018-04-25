Body Found in Minnesota River Encased in 500 Lbs of Ice

The human remains found on Sunday were encased in about 500 lbs of ice when removed from a pond by the Minnesota River in Burnsville.

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie says that the medical examiner’s office is still waiting for the ice to defrost so they can conduct an autopsy.

He says the body is badly decomposed, some of it “skeletal,” and because it’s been frozen the date of death could have been as early as December or January.

It was found in a holding pond near the river, with police having to cut the ice around the body to remove it and preserve any evidence in the ice surrounding it.

The sheriff’s office does believe that the death is suspicious. Investigators do not believe the victim drowned.

Authorities say missing persons reports are forming a part of their investigation.

Anyone with possible information can call the sheriff’s office TIP line at 651-438-8477.

Source: bringmethenews.com

