Boomboxes Are Making A Comeback!
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 5:32 AM

The popularity of boomboxes peaked in 1989, with sales of about six million. Those numbers dropped to about one million in 2010 – and the boombox has pretty much disappeared since then.

But in Japan, more and more people – especially young people – are interested in boomboxes, hoping to experience something new and fresh. No joke.

Many have never played a cassette tape and think it’s a novelty to hear the sound quality. It’s also a novelty, of course, to not be able to shuffle and to only have about dozen songs on each tape.

We’ll see if this retro trend makes its way to America.  Doubt it.

Source:  bangkokpost.com

