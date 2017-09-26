Boomboxes Are Making A Comeback!

The popularity of boomboxes peaked in 1989, with sales of about six million. Those numbers dropped to about one million in 2010 – and the boombox has pretty much disappeared since then.

But in Japan, more and more people – especially young people – are interested in boomboxes, hoping to experience something new and fresh. No joke.

Many have never played a cassette tape and think it’s a novelty to hear the sound quality. It’s also a novelty, of course, to not be able to shuffle and to only have about dozen songs on each tape.

We’ll see if this retro trend makes its way to America. Doubt it.

Source: bangkokpost.com