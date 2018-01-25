Botox…For Camels??!!

So, 12 camels were disqualified from a camel beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia after it was discovered that the camels had allegedly gotten Botox in their lips, noses, and jaws. According to NPR, a local veterinarian was caught injecting the camels with Botox and surgically reducing their ears “to make them appear more delicate.” In other news … there’s such a thing as a camel beauty pageant? Apparently there’s definitely motivation to beautify the camels … there’s $31.8 million in prizes for the pageant. Who knew???

Photo credit: wongaboo/Flickr.

