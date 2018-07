Front to back: Cecilia Weidell, 5, Josephine Wight, 4, and Violet Weidell, 6, throw candy from a wagon during Lake Elmo's Fourth of July Parade, which featured lots of kids riding their bikes and being pulled in wagons, down the main street of the town, Tuesday, July 4 2017. Following the parade, ice cream sundaes were served in the local park. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

Fun Days didn’t exactly live up to its name for a 14-year-old boy who was injured during the parade Saturday.

The North Mankato Police Department says that the boy suffered an injury to his lower right leg when he was struck by a tire of the float he was walking with.

The boy was transferred to Mayo Clinic Mankato by ambulance for treatment.

