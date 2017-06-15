Boyz II Men/En Vogue Concert Just Announced

Get ready for ANOTHER big show to hit Mankato this summer. The Breakfast Club With Greg & John broke the big news. Boyz II Men with special guests En Vogue will be live at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater on Tuesday night, August 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 am and are available at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com. There will also be a local pre-sale on Thursday, June 22nd from 10 am-10 pm (online only). Check back here later for the exclusive pre-sale password!

And listen to The Breakfast Club with Greg & John from Monday, June 19th to Friday, June 23rd for your chance to win tickets to the show before you can even buy them. Listen for the keyword they’ll give you at 7:10 am and then simply text it to 62582 for your chance to win!