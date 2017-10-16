Brace Yourself For Some Traffic Tie-Ups in Mankato This Weekend

The Mankato Marathon is set for this Sunday, and even if you’re not running, you make feel the effect of the big event. Visit Mankato reminds area drivers that the marathon will create some minor traffic issues. Check out the map below for the marathon route and roads that will be affected. Please be patient behind the wheel and plan accordingly.
Mankato-Marathon-Traffic-Restrictions-Map
Watch for the following roads and intersections:
- Monks Avenue and Stadium Road—from 7:25 to 8:20 a.m.
- Monks Avenue from Stadium Road to County Road 90—7:25 to 8:40 a.m.
- Traffic congestion at Victory Drive and County Road 82—8:50 to 10:25 a.m.
- Stadium Road closed from State Highway 22 to Victory Drive—8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Traffic congestion at State Highway 22 and Stadium Road—8:50 to 10:30 a.m.
- Traffic congestion at State Highway 22 and County Road 90—8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
- Major traffic congestion on Stadium Road from Monks Avenue to Victory Drive—9 to 11 a.m.
- One lane closed on Victory Drive from Balcerzak Drive to County Road 82—6 to 11 a.m.
- One lane closed on Balcerzak Drive from Monks Avenue to Victory Drive—6 to 11 a.m.
- Traffic congestion on Blue Earth Street at the Red Jacket Trail—8:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Poplar Street closed from Riverfront Drive to Sibley Road—4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Riverfront Drive closed from Poplar Street to Front Street—4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sibley Parkway closed from Mound Avenue to Poplar Street—4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Front Street closed from Riverfront Drive to Cherry Street—4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.