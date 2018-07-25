Brace Yourself: We Are About To Get a Dose Of Football Weather

After a rainy day today with temps around 80, get set for a serious shot of cool air on Thursday.

Once the rain and thunder chances get out of southern Minnesota tonight, Thursday through Sunday is going to be spectacular, with Thursday bringing some fall-like temperatures.

Temps across the state will struggle to get out of the 60s tomorrow.

Duluth: 67

St. Cloud: 69

Brainerd: 68

Bemidji: 68

Moorhead: 72

Twin Cities: 71

Marshall: 73

Mankato: 71

Rochester: 70

Thursday will be the third day of Vikings training camp, and temps in the upper 60s and low 70s are ideal football weather.

Better find your favorite hoodie before you head to bed tonight!

Source: bringmethenews.com

