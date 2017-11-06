Brass Knuckles & Baseball Bat: Weekend Fight At Mankato McDonald’s

Two men are jailed pending formal charges after a fight over the weekend at the McDonald’s on Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander Matt DuRose says the incident late Saturday night involved six to eight people. The main subjects were 33-year-old Nicholas Harroun and 28-year-old Brandon Rose. Police say the two are former roommates. Rose allegedly had metal knuckles, which could result in a felony charge. Harroun is expected to be charged with misdemeanor assault.

