Bricelyn Woman Involved In Fatal Kandiyohi County Motorcycle Crash

A Bricelyn woman was involved in a fatal crash Saturday northeast of Willmar that killed two motorcyclists and critically injured a third.

Twenty-one-year-old Christina Marie Knutson of Bricelyn was westbound on Highway 23 when she attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 2 in front of a group of eastbound motorcycles.

Forty-two-year-old James Young Jr., and his wife, 44-year-old Michelle Young, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash . They were driving two of the bikes.

James Young’s father, 61-year-old James Young, was driving the third motorcycle. His daughter, 38-year-old Melissa Mayo, was a passenger on her father’s motorcycle. The elder Young skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He was in critical but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Mayo suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

An online fundraising page set up to cover funeral and other expenses says James Young Jr. and Michelle Young have five children ranging in age from 12 to 22.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, according to the State Patrol.

