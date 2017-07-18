Bride Poses In 5 Family Wedding Dresses–One Is Over 100 Years Old

A bride in St. Paul, Minnesota, made her wedding day extra special by posing for pictures in five wedding dresses that family members had worn through the years.

Colleen Dejno wanted to honor her family’s traditions in a special way, so she went back in time, from 1910 to 1973, and put together the special collection of wedding gowns.

The dress her great-grandmother wore is from 1910. Her grandmother’s dress was originally worn in 1947. Her mom was married in 1973 and her mother-in-law in 1967. She says it was magical that all four of her family’s dresses fit.

And then, of course, she added her own dress to the collection this year to continue the tradition for at least one more generation. (Yahoo Style)

Photo: Jeannine Marie Photography