Jen Glantz is a 29 year old from Florida who gets paid to walk down the aisle with complete strangers. Why? Because she’s REALLY good at it! Wednesday morning at 7:30 she’ll join Greg & John on The Breakfast Club to talk about her new book, “Always a Bridesmaid (for Hire): Stories on Growing Up, Looking for Love, and Walking Down the Aisle for Complete Strangers.”