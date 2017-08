The pop princess is getting “real” with her fans after posting this picture on her Instagram account Monday. No airbrushing, no stylists, no glam, no makeup. Brave move? She wrote, “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me…” “So nice to meet all of you!!” Spears joked. “I call this my morning coffee at home look☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye… 😂😜.”

Source: people.com