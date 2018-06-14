Buffalo Wings & Rings Celebrates Their Grand Opening

Buffalo Wings & Rings celebrate their grand opening today in the former Old Country Buffet location at 1861 Adams Street.

Owners Todd and Audra Fetter own eight other franchise locations across the Midwest.

Todd Fetter says that the Mankato franchise came about when the Tailwind Group approached Buffalo Wings & Rings corporate and said they wanted to bring the brand to Mankato. The corporate office approached Todd and Audra because of the Midwestern presence they had with their current stores. The Fetter’s felt a growing community like Mankato would be a successful location for their newest restaurant.

The Fetters call Buffalo Wings & Rings a VIP wing experience, with many of their menu items prepared fresh daily.

The restaurant features multiple large screen TV’s for viewing national and local sports and patio seating.

The location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on weekends.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook