Buffalo Wings & Rings Now Hiring, Other Two Tenants Named
By Greg Travis
|
Sep 27, 2017 @ 1:25 PM

Breaking news today on the Mankato restaurant front!  Wing lovers got some real good new today as Buffalo Wings & Rings took another step towards opening with the announcement that they are now hiring bartenders and servers.  Pay starts at $9.50 per hour with hiring and onboarding beginning in November.  Other revelations today include the news that in addition to Buffalo Wings & Rings, the building will also house a tuxedo store called Tip Top Tux and a Select Comfort bed store.  Want more details?  Check them out at southernminnesotanews.com.

Comments