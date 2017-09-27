Buffalo Wings & Rings Now Hiring, Other Two Tenants Named

Breaking news today on the Mankato restaurant front! Wing lovers got some real good new today as Buffalo Wings & Rings took another step towards opening with the announcement that they are now hiring bartenders and servers. Pay starts at $9.50 per hour with hiring and onboarding beginning in November. Other revelations today include the news that in addition to Buffalo Wings & Rings, the building will also house a tuxedo store called Tip Top Tux and a Select Comfort bed store. Want more details? Check them out at southernminnesotanews.com.