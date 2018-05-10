Burger King Asks Neighboring Wendy’s Restaurant to Prom, Wendy’s Accepts

In Lynn, Mass. two fast-food chains reside next door to each other: Burger King and Wendy’s. While the placement was likely to be an annoyance of corporate overlords at one time (wouldn’t you try and run your competition out of business, especially if they’re right next door?), it’s become fertile ground for a brand stunt primed for Burger King and Wendy’s Twitter fans.

In what might be the weirdest corporate tale of next-door neighbor love, Burger King asked Wendy’s to prom using its store marquee. Can you guess what happened next? Of course you can! Wendy’s said yes. Both burger chains tweeted about it. We all clapped. Or did we?

It’s a cute stunt—especially if you don’t think about it too much. Burger King cleverly used the marquee to get consumers’ attention—and getting the corporate accounts of both brands post about it is a smart play.

Our two cents? Both Burger King and Wendy’s will need to offer the kids who are actually attending prom in Lynn, Mass. free food or coupons—or maybe the King as a guest at their prom? They have to offer something, because if the brands are going to use the Lynn, Mass. prom for marketing, the kids of Lynn, Mass. should get something out of it.

