Burger King’s Next Stunt Is Punching Holes in Its Whoppers

Burger King, the fast-food purveyor that has been known to pull a stunt or two, is celebrating fake food holiday National Doughnut Day in a bizarre fashion. The chain plans to serve a “Whopper doughnut,” which is the traditional burger with a big hole cut in the middle. This novelty food will be available in locations of the chain in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Salt Lake City today. And because doughnut holes are a thing, the portion of the Whopper that was cut out of the middle will served on the side as a slider. You can’t even make it up, can you?

