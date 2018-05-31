Campaign To Find Abducted Minnesotan TV Anchor Intensifies

“Somebody knows something … is it YOU?”

With echoes of the Oscar-nominated movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” the team behind the campaign to find Jodi Huisentruit are using billboards to revive interest in her abduction case.

The four billboards will be placed in and around Mason City, Iowa, where the then 27 year old was living and working as a morning news TV anchor for KIMT-TV when she was abducted from her apartment parking lot on June 27, 1995.

The Long Prairie, Minnesota native was declared legally dead in 2001, and the billboard campaign has been launched to coincide with what would have been her 50th birthday.

