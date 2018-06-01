Can You Spot The Famous Minnesotan In Maroon 5’s New Video? By Greg Travis | Jun 1, 2018 @ 10:47 AM If you watch carefully, you should be able to spot her! Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook SHARE RELATED CONTENT How to Go on Summer Vacation Even If You Think You Can’t Afford It Loud Music in Restaurants Makes You Order Unhealthy Foods Meat-Scented Candles Are Here Just in Time for Father’s Day Here’s the Most Misspelled Word in Each State Burger King’s Next Stunt Is Punching Holes in Its Whoppers Woman Who Lost Memory After Being Hit by Car 4 Years Ago Will Renew Vows with Husband She Forgot