Car Breaks Through Ice On Lake Washington
By Greg Travis
|
Jan 13, 2018 @ 8:54 PM

Even with the recent stretch of frigid weather, local anglers are being urged to use caution on area lakes after a vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Washington.

Authorities say the car broke through as it was crossing an ice heave near Squirrels Nest Point around 6:30 Friday morning. Both occupants, 22-year-old Jacob Swanson of Mankato and 23-year-old Daniel Peirce of Faribault were able to escape without injury.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason advises the ice heave appears to start near Squirrels Nest Point and run east across Bakers Bay toward the Connors Point area.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

 

Related Content

Nike Designed a Shoe Just for Dads — and It’...
31-Year-Old Fugitive Arrested in Old-Man Disguise
How Good Do These Look?
Venison At Arby’s For One Day Only!!
Does Your Dog Really Love You or Is It All About t...
Is Your Lack Of Sleep Making You Fat?
Comments