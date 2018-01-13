Car Breaks Through Ice On Lake Washington

Even with the recent stretch of frigid weather, local anglers are being urged to use caution on area lakes after a vehicle broke through the ice on Lake Washington.

Authorities say the car broke through as it was crossing an ice heave near Squirrels Nest Point around 6:30 Friday morning. Both occupants, 22-year-old Jacob Swanson of Mankato and 23-year-old Daniel Peirce of Faribault were able to escape without injury.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason advises the ice heave appears to start near Squirrels Nest Point and run east across Bakers Bay toward the Connors Point area.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com